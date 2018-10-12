MEB Management Services earns organization of the year award

MEB Management Services, an Arizona women-owned firms, was awarded the Accredited Management Organization of the Year Award at the Institute of Real Estate Management’s Global Summit in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Libby Ekre, a MEB principal, represented MEB at the awards ceremony. The honor by the MEB team coincides with the firm’s 20th anniversary, according to a press release.

“We were honored just to be named a finalist for this award (along with Alliance Residential and Woodmont Real Estate Services),” Ms. Ekre said in a prepared statement. “The thanks really go to our fantastic site teams who work every day to provide transformational service to our clients and residents.”

This awards MEB Management Services, a release states, for an outstanding performance by a firm that is dedicated to advancing the real estate management industry; provides transformational service to clients, tenants and residents; aligns business practices with IREM’s best practices for real estate management service; and demonstrates ethical business practices based on the AMO Code of Professional Ethics.

“We are very proud of MEB for this award that champions their business in real estate management excellence,” Genna Goldberg, 2018 IREM Greater Phoenix Chapter President with The Muller Company, said in a prepared statement.

MEB is a fee managers of apartments and is also active in New Mexico, Texas and Utah. MEB-affiliated firms also provide management services to commercial clients through MEB Commercial Group and to single family home and small property investors through MEB Rental Homes.