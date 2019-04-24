MEB Management in Phoenix gives Susan Kauffman new title

MEB Management Services, a provider of comprehensive multifamily management services throughout the Southwest, announced the promotion of three industry professionals at its Tucson office and a title change for one of its professionals at its Phoenix office.



In Phoenix, Susan Kauffman’s new title is Director of Strategic Relationships, according to a press release.



Susan Kauffman

In the Tucson office, Denise Trentacosta was promoted to Asset Director; Laura Zorrilla was promoted to Director of Business Development; and Nicole Huffman was promoted to Accounts Payable Manager.



“These promotions reflect MEB’s culture of attracting and retaining the best property management professionals,” MEB Principal Libby Ekre said in a prepared statement. “It’s also a testament to the excellent leadership we have in our Tucson office.”



Ms. Kauffman, who has been with MEB for seven years, formerly was Director of Business Development. She has a real estate license from the Arizona School of Real Estate.



A native of West Virginia, she is involved in industry groups including the National Multi Housing Council and the Arizona Association of Economic Development, a release states.



Ms. Kauffman’s expertise is in market analysis, creative marketing, training, business development, corporate relocation, corporate housing and creating collaborative relationships within the real estate industry and municipalities.



“Susan’s vast experience in the real estate industry has translated into quite impressive results for our clients,” Ms. Ekre said.



“Her years of relationship building and her industry affiliations have also allowed for great insight into our new builds. Her ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit give our clients the confidence they need in projected future rents, ancillary income and demographic targets.”



Kauffman is also the leasing and outreach trainer for MEB team members.