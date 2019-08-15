McRae Agency earns public relations recognition

Beth McRae, president of The McRae Agency. (Submitted photo)

The McRae Agency, a full-service marketing communications firm in Paradise Valley, announced it has been ranked No. 1 in Public Relations (with 10 or fewer in the department) in AZ BIG Media’s Ranking Arizona’s “Best of Arizona Businesses 2019.”

Ranking Arizona is the largest business poll in Arizona. Over 1 million people cast their votes based on their opinions of the quality of products and services provided and, on with whom they would recommend doing business, according to a press release.

“We are so proud and honored to be voted No. 1 in public relations,” Beth McRae, president of The McRae Agency, said in a prepared statement. “Thank you to our clients and supporters who voted for us.”

The McRae Agency “boutique” style firm is a public relations firm with big agency experience and boutique agency service. Founded in 1995, Ms. McRae brings 30 years of experience to each client project.

The agency specializes in PR, marketing, branding, social media and events, a release states.

Client experience has ranged from WD-40, Nextel/Sprint and Red Bull to KB Home, CBRE, Solatube International, Skanska and Google, as well as many smaller companies.

The firm has orchestrated countless award-winning campaigns: to date The McRae Agency has won more than 45 awards.

The McRae Agency is known in the technology, manufacturing, real estate, retail, consumer products, construction and small business/start-up arenas. Clients are in Arizona and California but also in other states.