MCBA inducts local attorney Patricia Refo into hall of fame

Snell & Wilmer has announced that Town of Paradise Valley resident Patricia Lee Refo, partner in the firm’s Phoenix office, has been inducted into the Maricopa County Bar Association Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame was created in 2008 through the MCBA by then-president, Hon. Glenn Davis. It seeks to honor in perpetuity those remarkable individuals who have built the legal profession in this county and beyond, who have made extraordinary contributions to the law and justice, and who have distinguished themselves at the highest levels of public service.
The Hall of Fame’s goal is also to preserve and foster the legal profession’s history in our county and to showcase these best and brightest lights to the larger community, according to a press release. Their biographies and images are currently displayed in the Maricopa County Justice Museum and Learning Center, housed on the sixth floor of the Historic Maricopa County Courthouse.
“Trish has truly earned induction into the MCBA Hall of Fame,” said Matthew Feeney, chair of Snell & Wilmer, in a prepared statement. “In addition to being an outstanding attorney, she has distinguished herself in numerous Bar and other industry-specific leadership positions. She embodies the spirit of the Hall of Fame and has consistently demonstrated the profound impact an attorney can have on the legal profession, the judicial system itself, and the communities in which we live and work.”
At Snell & Wilmer, Ms. Refo concentrates her practice in complex commercial litigation and internal investigations, with extensive experience in financial institutions litigation, professional malpractice defense, class actions, trade secret litigation, and commercial and business torts.
She chairs the firm’s professional liability litigation group, the press release stated. Ms. Refo has received the President’s Award from the State Bar of Arizona, the American Bar Association Jury System Impact Award, and the Distinguished Achievement Award from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University.
She is a sought-after speaker at continuing legal education conferences across the country and internationally. A thought leader on litigation and trial issues, Ms. Refo has been named one of the most influential women lawyers in the country. She is former Chair of the House of Delegates of the ABA, former Chair of the ABA Section of Litigation, and a former member of the Evidence Rules Advisory Committee of the United States Judicial Conference.
She presently serves on the Arizona Supreme Court’s Advisory Committee on the Rules of Evidence. She most recently was elected to membership in the American Law Institute.