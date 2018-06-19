March of Dimes recognizes nurses for care, compassion, integrity

Twelve caregivers were honored for their “extraordinary level of patient care, compassion, integrity, professionalism and leadership” in the nursing profession at the March of Dimes Nurse of the Year Awards.

Sen. Kimberly Yee was named Legislative Champion during the Friday, June 15, luncheon at the Camby Hotel in Phoenix. Approximately 250 guests attended.

“March of Dimes presented 12 awards to nurses who exemplify an extraordinary level of patient care, compassion and customer service in their specific disciplines,” according to a release.

A total of 33 finalists were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the profession. March of Dimes received more than 400 nominations for this year’s Nurse of the Year Awards, the release stated.

Nurses employed in the state of Arizona were eligible. A selection committee comprised of health care professionals reviewed and scored the confidential application forms.

“Whether serving as health care provider, educator, researcher, volunteer and/or adviser – nurses play a critical role in advancing the mission of March of Dimes,” the release stated. “The Nurse of the Year initiative supports this mission while recognizing exceptional nurses throughout the state, celebrating the profession, and creating awareness of the strides made in this growing field.”

The 2018 Nurse of the Year Awards is sponsored UnitedHealth Group Center for Clinician Advancement, Chamberlain College of Nursing, Dignity Health, Grand Canyon University College of Nursing, Phoenix Children’s Hospital and University of Phoenix. The winners: