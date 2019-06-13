Lon’s at The Hermosa Inn earns top ranking in country

LON’s at the Hermosa Inn is at 5532 N. Palo Cristi Road in Paradise Valley. (Submitted photo)

For the fifth consecutive year, Lon’s at The Hermosa Inn, 5532 N. Palo Cristi Road in Paradise Valley, has been named one of OpenTable’s 100 Best Al Fresco Restaurants in America for 2019.

Restaurants are selected on their views, menus and overall outdoor dining experiences, according to a press release. The list of honorees is based on an analysis of over 12 million reviews, canvassing more than 30,000 restaurants across the country, all submitted by verified diners.

With the high Arizona temperatures, Lon’s offers two climate-controlled options until the patio season returns, including Cool Dining in LON’s underground wine cellar.

The cellar — kept at 57 degrees — is normally available exclusively for private events, but will now open for parties of two or more, Thursday through Sunday nights.

Handcrafted in the 1930’s by cowboy artist Lon Megargee as his residence and art studio, the Hermosa Inn’s adobe architecture has maintained its “authentic Arizona” character and charm, a release states.

The 43 luxury guest casitas are nestled in a garden setting with vistas of the desert and Camelback Mountain. Accommodations reflect the southwestern design of the original Casa Hermosa and most include deep soaking tubs, beehive fireplaces and private patios.

The culinary centerpiece is LON’s at the Hermosa, a AAA Four Diamond restaurant, serving globally-inspired Arizona fare. The restaurant is complemented by a subterranean wine cellar, an outdoor dining patio, and its bar and casual dining counterpart, LON’s Last Drop, named after one of Megargee’s paintings, many of which are displayed throughout the resort.