Local Realtor achieves NAR Green Designation

Erin Newman with Erin Newman Fine Homes, My Home Group, has been awarded the National Association of REALTORS’s Green Designation.

Ms. Newman achieved the designation after completing topic-specific course work designed specifically for REALTORS, according to a release.

“The designation courses were created in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team of industry experts from across the country, ensuring designees gain comprehensive knowledge of green homes and issues of resource-efficiency in relation to real estate and home owners,” the release stated.

“Living green is about making healthy choices that are also easy on your wallet. NAR Green designees have the necessary resources and relationships to effectively work with you to find your next home or assess your next green project,” stated Marc Gould, vice president of NAR’s Green Designation.

For more information about NAR’s Green Designation, visit greenresourcecouncil.org.

