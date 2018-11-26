Local law firm supports Dress for Success, collects professional clothing

The law firm of Jaburg Wilk was pleased to be the Golden Ticket Sponsor at Dress for Success Phoenix’s recent 10th Annual Suit for the Stars Gala.

Simultaneously, Jaburg Wilk hosted a clothing donation drive and collected more than 70 pieces of professional clothing including suits, dresses, jackets and handbags, according to a press release.

All items collected were ready to wear to a job interview.

Dress for Success has suited more than 10,000 women since their inception in 2009 with a value of more than $1 million dollars. They actively collaborate with agencies to assist women to become job ready.