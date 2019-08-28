Local hospital’s surgeon, nurse receive Health Care Heroes recognition

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital interventional cardiologist Dr. Timothy Byrne and structural heart program nurse navigator Sarah Wilmowski were recently named Health Care Heroes in their professions.

A local business publication presents Health Care Heroes awards annually to honor people whose lives revolve around helping the community through innovation, treatment and philanthropic contributions, according to a press release, noting that winners for 2019 were announced Aug. 22.

Dr. Byrne, who also oversees cardiac programs, research, education and quality for Abrazo Health, was named winner in the Physician Category while nurse navigator Ms. Wilmowski, who helps patients and their families throughout hospitalization and after discharge, won in the Nursing Category.

Dr. Byrne is said to view his work as a calling more than a profession. He has contributed to Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital’s reputation for complex cardiovascular procedures, research and patient-centered care, the release noted.

“Recognition as a Health Care Hero certainly reflects individual accomplishments, but it’s also a reflection of the entire team it takes to create a culture of care and excellence. We’re proud of all the physicians, nurses and other caregivers at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital,” said Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital Chief Executive Officer Jeff Patterson in a prepared statement.

“Today’s patients are more empowered and take a more active role in their health. Although we have a history of delivering care for some of the most complex heart and vascular conditions, we also want to continue that legacy while continuing to help Arizonans prevent and manage the risks associated with the disease.”

Ms. Wilmowski is responsible for guiding and educating patients and their families from pre-op to one year following procedures, the release detailed, describing the structural heart care that focuses on the degenerative disease process of the aortic, mitral and tricuspid heart valves.

She serves as a liaison between patients and their family members and caregivers, including physicians, hospital and ancillary staff. Her job is to engage all stakeholders in the patient experience in efforts to improve clinical outcomes, reducing costs and recovery time, and helping patients get back to what’s most important – resuming their normal daily activities, the release said.

Nurse navigators are relatively new to many hospital systems, according to the release, noting that Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital was among the first in the state to add this role to advocate for heart patients so they can benefit with continuity of care and seamless transitions in care from the time they are referred to beyond their hospitalization.

“Sarah is always trying to find ways to improve the care and experience of our patients,’” said Cardiovascular Services Director Tammy Querrey in a prepared statement.

“It’s one thing to be able to provide our patients with the best technology available to treat severe aortic stenosis. With Sarah, patients are comforted, reassured, put at ease and have a chance to achieve optimal health.”