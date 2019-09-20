Local apartment industry provides significant economic impact

Arcadia Cove Apartments at 2252 N. 44th St. in Phoenix. (Submitted Photo)

A new Hoyt Advisory Services Study reveals the apartment industry and its residents annually contribute $53.8 billion to Phoenix’s economy, $73.2 billion to Arizona’s and more than $3.4 trillion — or $9.3 billion daily — to the national economy.

The new report, which the National Apartment Association and National Multifamily Housing Council commissioned, provides a detailed breakdown of the economic impact nationally, by state and in 50 metro areas, according to a press release.

In Phoenix, the apartment industry supports 284,400 jobs, the report claims. Other financial contributions include resident spending contributes $48.6 billion to the local economy; operations add $1.9 billion; new construction contributes $2.5 billion; and renovation and repair add $770 million.

“As demand for apartments continues to grow locally and nationally, the significant contributions to Phoenix’s economy also increase,” Courtney LeVinus, president and CEO of Arizona Multihousing Association, said in a prepared statement.

“Apartments drive our local economy by adding employment opportunities, as well as revenue from resident spending, new construction, renovation and repair, and operations, all of which are positively impacting Phoenix.”

According to Bloomberg, 200 people on average move into the Valley on a daily basis. Ms. LeVinus said that creates the need for more rental housing, especially workforce and affordable housing.

“Apartments are an ideal solution for many, including students, recent graduates, young professionals, families and empty nesters,” Ms. LeVinus said.

“The apartment industry will continue to work with our elected and appointed officials at all levels of government to expand the apartment housing supply to meet demand.”

Phoenician Villa Apartments, 1545 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix. (Submitted Photo)

The study also determined the apartment industry has a major impact on local, state and national tax economies.

Locally, tax payments associated with local apartment operations added $360 million and their residents contributed more than $5.5 billion in taxes to the Valley’s economy. These taxes support schools, improvements to local infrastructure and other critical services in Phoenix.

In Arizona, the apartment industry also gives back to its community, a release states.

AMA and our members have contributed over $1 million to charities including UMOM New Day Center, SARRC, Our Family Services, Autism Speaks Arizona, Tucson Homeless Connect and the Julie Hurst and Steve Peters Education Fund scholarship.

Highlights from the report include:

Nationally, resident spending contributes $3 trillion to the U.S. economy, while operations adds $175 billion. New construction contributes $150 billion and renovation and repair adds $69 billion.

All four sectors of the industry have posted very strong growth, punctuated by the construction industry ramping up to meet the unprecedented demand for apartments this cycle – reaching a height of 346,900 new apartments built in 2017, up from 129,900 in 2011.

Previous research by Hoyt Advisory Services demonstrated a need to build an average of 328,000 apartments per year at a variety of price points, which would bring continued economic activity. This number of apartment completions has only been surpassed twice since 1989.

Hoyt research also found that a significant portion of the existing apartment stock will need to be renovated in the coming years, boosting the renovation and repair sector.

“The apartment industry’s contribution is one that has grown in recent years, fueled by increased rental demand overall as population and employment growth continue and renting becomes a preferred tenure choice for millions of Americans,” said Eileen Marrinan, managing director of Eigen 10 Advisors, which partnered with Hoyt.

NAA President and CEO Robert Pinnegar said the apartment industry is a “powerful economic engine,” that has far-reaching impacts.

“This clearly illustrates that the rental housing industry has a tremendous impact on Phoenix — and across the country — proving that the industry is a valuable partner in every community,” he said in a prepared statement.

NMHC President Douglas Bibby claims the multifamily industry provides more housing opportunities than other industries, leading to the strong economic growth.

“This report spotlights the various ways that the industry is making meaningful impacts across the country by contributing financially and creating jobs benefiting families, their communities, and, ultimately, the nation,” he said in a prepared statement.