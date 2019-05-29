LGE Design Build hires two new project executives

Andrew Greybar (left) and Blake Wells (right). (Submitted photo)

Phoenix-based LGE Design Build has positioned two new project executives to its management team: Andrew Greybar and Blake Wells.

Both Mr. Wells and Mr. Greybar have been a part of the projects coming in the door since joining the team in 2017, according to a press release. Their roles are now formalized as consistent and reliable leaders to clients throughout the entire design and construction process.

As LGE continues to grow, Mr. Wells and Mr. Greybar will take the lead on each new project, driving schedules, budgets and quality through communication with the client and LGE’s in-house design, estimating and construction teams.

Mr. Greybar grew up on job sites in Chicago through his family’s construction business, later translating the experience into a passion for design.

After attending the University of Notre Dame for architecture, he worked in Minneapolis designing high-rise office and multifamily projects in the Midwest.

He. relocated to Phoenix as a part of an expanding design-build firm, later joining LGE in 2017 as lead designer. Exhibiting a talent for management and execution on projects beyond architecture, he quickly moved through the ranks to his new position as project executive, a release states.

Mr. Greybar uses his background to weave together design and construction, exhibiting the accountability for the entire process that makes LGE Design-Build an incomparable choice for its clients.

Mr. Wells has seemingly orbited his new position acquiring a tailored set of skills that make him incredibly effective as a project executive.

Prior to joining LGE, he worked for a sub-contractor as a leader in business development, data analytics and estimating while attending Ottawa University for a degree in finance.

Mr. Wells has employed his knowledge base at LGE to drive innovation in construction cost intelligence, sales analytics and both company and project strategy.

Mr. Wells is straight-forward, consistent and an outstanding guide for LGE’s clients through the complexities of design and construction, a release claims.

“Clients need a reliable point of contact to deliver answers and results at any time, and that’s what you can expect our project executives to be,” David Sellers, president and CEO of LGE Design Build, said in a prepared statement.

“We have phenomenal architects, estimators and builders here. Greybar and Wells lead them in delivering our clients’ visions.”

LGE Design Build is continuing to expand its team as the business grows. The company recently moved into its new headquarters at 1200 N. 52nd St. in Phoenix.