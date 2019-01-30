Lee and Associates Arizona add Brent Moser, Mike Sutton

Lee and Associates Arizona recently announced two key additions, creating a new land division in its Phoenix office.

Commercial Real Estate Brokers Brent Moser and Mike Sutton have joined the commercial real estate firm as principals, adding significant experience in complex mixed-use development transactions, along with land advisory throughout the state, according to a press release.

Mr. Moser and Mr. Sutton come to Lee and Associates from Cushman Wakefield, where they spent the past 18 years working with various companies that were merged or acquired to eventually become the current Cushman Wakefield.

With more than $1.1 billion in transactions completed, the duo of Mr. Moser and Mr. Sutton add to an already seasoned team of professionals in the Lee office, a release states.

“Brent and Mike really complement the culture of our office and add to the integrity of Lee & Associates,” Fred Darche, Lee and Associates’ managing principal, said in a prepared statement.

“We are committed to continuing to build a best in class team and with their vast experience, knowledge and connections, they are a perfect fit.”

Mr. Moser and Mr. Sutton have been instrumental in the representation of prominent infill property owners such as Monti’s La Casa Vieja, Union Tempe and Watermark.

Their core expertise extends to the freeway systems throughout Arizona and numerous projects in Coconino County.

“We are excited to be at Lee and to be involved in the Lee culture, where we will bring our experience to continue to build our business and seek out and create new opportunities for our clients,” Mr. Moser said in a prepared statement.

Some of their prominent clients represented include DMB Inc., Cisterra Development, Sunbelt Investment Holdings, Fenix Development, OPUS Group, Sundt Construction, Wexford Developments, Macerich, Greystar, Marbella Homes, Aspirant Partners and Trinsic Residential, plus many others.

“We look forward to continuing these relationships, and developing new ones, while staying in the forefront of commercial real estate in Arizona and providing even more services to our client base,” Mr. Sutton said in a prepared statement.