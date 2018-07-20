Lawyer earns honor as a ‘Most Influential Woman in Arizona Business’

Lisa D. Duran, member partner in the Phoenix office of Dickinson Wright PLLC, has been named one of the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business by Arizona Business Magazine.

Duran is one of 43 women receiving this year’s honor, according to a release. The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2018 will be honored at a reception Thursday, Aug. 23.

“It’s an honor to be included as a Most Influential Woman in Arizona,” Ms. Duran stated. “I’m proud that through my law practice, I change lives for the better every day. I am humbled to be in the company of the 42 other women receiving this honor.”

Ms. Duran’s practice focuses on immigration. She has received Lawyer of the Year recognition for her practice area from both Best Lawyers and Global Law Experts and has been consistently listed in Southwest Super Lawyers, according to the release.

In addition to her active law practice, Ms. Duran maintained an adjunct faculty position for many years at ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law. She also has served on the board of directors for the UMOM New Day Center and as chair of the board of directors for Make-A-Wish Foundation of Arizona.

Dickinson Wright PLLC is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit and founded in 1878, the firm has 19 offices.