Lawrence Wilk named to America’s Top 100 attorneys list

Lawrence Wilk, business bankruptcy, financial fraud and real estate attorney and partner at the Phoenix law firm of Jaburg Wilk was selected to America’s Top 100 Lifetime Achievement for 2018.

Selection is by invitation only and is reserved to identify the nation’s most exceptional attorneys whose accomplishment and impact on the legal profession merit a lifetime achievement award, according to a press release.

Selection is not achieved based on a single accomplishment or a single great year of success, but rather on a lifetime of hard work, ethical standards, and community enriching accomplishments that are inspiring among the legal profession.

To help ensure that all attorneys selected for membership meet the very high standards expected for selection, candidates for lifetime membership are carefully screened through comprehensive Qualitative Comparative Analysis based on a broad array of criteria, including the candidate’s professional experience, lifetime achievements, significant case results, peer reputation, and community impact.

With these extremely high standards for selection to America’s Top 100 Attorneys, less than one-half percent of active attorneys in the United States will receive this honor — truly the most exclusive and elite level of attorneys in the community, the press release stated.