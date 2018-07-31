Law guide recognizes Phoenix firm, 2 attorneys

Robin Miskell

Dickinson Wright PLLC has announced that “Chambers 2018 High Net Worth Guide” has named the firm’s private wealth law practice in Arizona as “Top Ranked.”

In addition, two Dickinson Wright attorneys in the firm’s Phoenix office are listed as “Leaders in their Fields.”

The two attorneys recognized are Robin Miskell and Les Raatz.

London-based Chambers & Partners, publisher of some of the world’s leading guides to the legal profession, conducts research into the strengths and reputations of U.S. law firms by state.

Les Raatz

It conducts in-depth interviews with peers and competing firm attorneys, in-house counsel and significant purchasers of legal services, according to a release.

Dickinson Wright PLLC is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups.

Headquartered in Detroit and founded in 1878, the firm has 19 offices in the United States and Canada.

 

