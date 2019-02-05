Law firm expands to 89 attorneys with 2 new associates

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli, PLC has announced the addition of two associates, Stephen Best and Andrea Logue, expanding the firm to 89 lawyers.

Stephen Best

Mr. Best represents construction companies, contractors, subcontractors and design professionals in claims involving construction defects and other general civil litigation matters.

Before joining JSH, he gained legal experience by working at a post-conviction clinic as a Rule 38 certified student attorney, as a legal extern for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and as a summer law clerk at a litigation law firm in New Mexico.

Ms. Logue represents health-care professionals and entities against claims involving medical malpractice, health-care liability, and wrongful death and personal injury.

Andrea Logue

Before joining JSH, she gained experience as an associate with a Tucson defense firm, where she represented clients facing medical and legal malpractice claims, including representing clients before the Arizona Board of Dental Examiners.

In addition, Ms. Logue was an assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Public Health, working with an undergraduate class focused on public health law, administrative law and the correlation between law and regulation to influence public health policies.

