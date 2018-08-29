Law firm adds to government liability team

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli has announced the addition of associate Derek Graffious to the law firm.

Mr. Graffious represents governmental entities in matters involving civil rights, police defense, prison matters, insurance defense, wrongful death and personal injury, as well as general civil litigation, according to a release.

Before joining the firm, he served as a law clerk for Judge Randall M. Howe at the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division One.

While pursuing his law degree at the University of Arizona, Mr. Graffious served as vice president of the Student Bar Association and worked as a teaching fellow for undergraduate students.

He also gained experience as a law clerk in the Gangs Bureau of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and as a certified limited practice student for the Child and Family Law Clinic, the release stated.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Arizona State University.