Lambda Alpha International to host drone, real estate presentation

Lambda Alpha International is hosting a presentation from Kathy Kim about drones. (Submitted photo)

The Phoenix chapter of Lambda Alpha International (LAI) will host “How Will Drones Impact Commercial Real Estate” Wednesday, May 29, at Phoenix Country Club, 2901 N. Seventh St.

Kathy Kim, vice president of marketing with airobotics will make the presentation, according to a press release.

In the commercial real estate space, drone applications also include surveying, mapping, security, emergency response and inspections.

Ms. Kim’s presentation will center on how unmanned aerial systems are disrupting and how they will impact commercial real estate now and in the future.

The May 29 lunch event at Phoenix Country Club begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. Registration fee is $45 for LAI Arizona members and $65 for non-members. Lunch is also included.