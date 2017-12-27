Krolak is named Arizona State President for Women’s Council for REALTORS

Stacey Krolak, a real estate agent at Russ Lyon|Sotheby’s International Realty’s Pinnacle Peak office, was recently installed as Women’s Council of REALTORS Arizona State President.
The Women’s Council of REALTORS is a network of successful realtors, advancing women as professionals and leaders in business, the industry and the communities in which they serve, according to a press release.
“This presidency means I am able to help other women acknowledge and fulfill their own leadership skills,” said Ms. Krolak in a prepared statement. “And at the same time, I want to help increase their overall real estate income.”
Ms. Krolak, an entrepreneur since age 19, has opened and owned a variety of businesses since then, the release stated, even with her husband. She became a licensed real estate agent at Russ Lyon|Sotheby’s International Realty in 2013, joining the Women’s Council soon after.
She became president of the Scottsdale Network in 2015 and was nominated to be president elect for Arizona in 2017, the release said. Her real estate focus is in the Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Flagstaff areas.