Knoodle brings on brander John Meyer as chief creative partner

John Meyer has been hired by Phoenix-based knoodle Advertising Agency. (Submitted photo)

Internationally known creative talent John Meyer will join Phoenix-based knoodle, which is a 13-person ad agency known for its work in residential and commercial real estate.

Founded in 1999 by CEO Rosaria Cain, the Phoenix-based advertising, creative and public relations agency brings Mr. Meyer to the Valley from southern California, according to a press release, noting among a list of nationally recognized names that Mr. Meyer has worked with major brands from Apple to Virgin.

CEO of knoodle, Rosaria Cain, welcomes the new addition to her team and the long term prospects for the partnership with Mr. Meyer.

“This is such a big win for knoodle and our clients. John’s fresh approach to our creative is going to add a WOW factor to the incredible work we do on a daily basis,” said Ms. Cain in a prepared statement.

“John’s talents will certainly allow knoodle to target and win business that we haven’t been able to reach in the 20 years that we’ve been operating in Phoenix. It’s really a game changer for us, both in this market and beyond.”

As knoodle’s new chief creative officer and partner, Mr. Meyer brings his experience including executive leadership roles with Deutsch TBWA, DDB, FCB, Hill Holliday, Y&R, Hal Riney and Publicis.

“I was looking to make a move into the Phoenix market because it’s really growing by leaps and bounds. I found the perfect fit with knoodle,” said Mr. Meyer in a prepared statement.

“We are just at the beginning stages, but I’m already seeing the potential for knoodle and our clients to reach greater heights.”

Meyer’s work has been featured in various publications and he has appeared in an episode of AMC’s reality series about ad agencies called “The Pitch,” the release said, adding that he even served as an adjunct branding professor at the University of Arizona.