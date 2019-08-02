Kids in Focus name Billie Jo and Judd Herberger as event honorary chairs

Kids in Focus announces its 2019 honorary chairs Billie Jo and Judd Herberger for its Nov. 7 Noche para los Niños –A Night for the Children event.

The Noche para los Niños benefit event for Kids in Focus features a variety of live music and experiential acts including contortionists, jugglers, stilt walkers, tarot card readers and other performers, according to a press release, noting The Herbergers for their philanthropy and impact on the Valley.

“We are thrilled to be the honorary chairs for Noche para los Niños. Kids in Focus is doing tremendous, life-changing work for some of our most underserved children,” said Billie Jo Herberger in a prepared statement. “We are highly committed to the arts and to children’s causes and Kids in Focus is a perfect fit for us.”

“We are unbelievably blessed to have Billie Jo and Judd Herberger serving as our honorary chairs. They bring some much credibility and generosity to our event,” said Karen Shell, founder and executive director of Kids in Focus, in a prepared statement.

During the event, guests will also enjoy a hosted bar, food stations from Valley restaurants, a silent auction, raffle and a “moving display” of photos created by at-risk children, according to the release.

For more information: kifnoche.eventbrite.com.