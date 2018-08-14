Kidder Mathews’ Phoenix office welcomes senior VP

Erik Marsh has joined Kidder Mathews’ Phoenix office as a senior vice president, and he will specialize in the acquisition and disposition of investment properties, a release from the company stated.

Mr. Marsh has been in the commercial real estate industry for nearly 15 years.

Prior to joining Kidder Mathews, he was a managing director with Newmark Knight Frank and before that he was with Marcus and Millichap as a senior investment associate.

Kidder Mathews is the largest independently owned commercial real estate firm on the West Coast, with more than 700 real estate professionals and staff in 21 offices, according to a release.

