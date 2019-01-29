Katherine McCravey joins Iconic Design Studio as senior design consultant

Iconic Design Studio, a full-service, woman-owned interior design firm, adds Katherine McCravey as a senior design consultant.

According to a press release, Ms. McCravey has experience leading and managing multifamily and senior living projects from concept through procurement and installation.

Before joining IDS, she led and managed more than 30 multifamily projects across the country, including ground up construction and renovations. Past projects have earned national recognition including winning Grand Aurora Awards, Best of Design in Florida; and Golden Nugget Awards, known as the “Academy Awards” of the building industry, according to the release.

Ms. McCravey has a bachelor of science in interior design with a minor in business administration from Arizona State University. She also holds a certificate in commercial real estate development from Cornell University, the release detailed.

LEED AP and NCIDQ accredited, the release said, she is an active member of the International Interior Design Association who enjoys floral design, which is a passion that grew into a business. She also enjoys hiking, bowling, and spending time outdoors with her husband and two dogs.

“IDS is proactively expanding into the senior and multifamily facility markets, both of which are vibrant markets in the Valley,” CEO/Principal Kelli Berry said in a prepared statement. “Katherine is a great addition to our team. Her expertise in those property types will benefit IDS.”

Also, Ms. Berry announced that IDS has moved to a new office at 15455 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Suite C-14, in Scottsdale.