Kate Baker, Mary Holman appointed chair, vice chair of Act One board

Kate Baker and Mary Holman have been appointed chair and vice chair to the board of directors for Act One. The Arizona charitable organization provides access to the arts through student-focused programming and educator resources.

Ms. Baker and Ms. Holman will oversee the board’s sub-committees, as well as develop the strategic direction of the organization moving forward, according to a release.

They will guide the board in development efforts and organizational awareness, working in close collaboration with Geri Wright, Act One president and CEO, as well as oversee the board’s committees dedicated to outreach, governance, program and finance, according to the release.

In their new roles, they will oversee the organization’s 14 board members and community leaders, making sure all remain dedicated and passionate about Act One’s mission while championing the organization within their personal networks and communities.

“We are honored to have Mary and Kate stepping into these leadership positions; their track records in community service and advocacy are nothing short of commendable,” Ms. Wright said in the release.

“They embody and exemplify our commitment towards providing arts education and experiences for every child. Their experience in both the business and philanthropic communities will be a great asset to our organization,” she said.

Act One was established in 2011 by lifetime philanthropists Russ and Mac Perlich.

This school year Act One’s Field Trip Program, which facilitates arts experiences on behalf of educators with more than 60 local arts organizations, recently experienced record-breaking demand.

To date, the organization has received more than 63,000 requests from teachers and educator for students to participate in field trips, representing a 70 percent year over year growth for the program, according to the release.

Ms. Baker retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as vice president and treasurer, where she led a team responsible for strategic tax planning and compliance, risk management and the administration of executive employee benefits.

She serves as Phoenix Region Board president for Teach For America Phoenix, as well as on the Expect More Arizona Board. She served as president, Board of Trustees for Desert Botanical Garden (where she is a board member), and participated as a member of the campaign cabinet for the garden’s recent successfully completed capital campaign, according to the release.

Ms. Holman is executive vice president and director of private banking at National Bank of Arizona, where she is responsible for strategically growing the private bank through enhanced services and credit solutions for high net-worth clients.

She has been recognized as one of the most influential Women in Business by AZ Big Media; a member of Zions Bank Top Female Banking teams; Outstanding Women in Business by the Phoenix Business Journal; and was honored as the Pi Beta Phi International Recipient of the Carolyn Helman Lechtenberg Crest Award for professional achievements.

Ms. Holman serves as a steering committee member for Gabriel’s Angels and is a member of the Pi Beta Phi Fellowship Committee as well as the Scottsdale Sunrise Rotary. She is the president of National Bank of Arizona’s Women’s Financial Group and served as the YWCA Board co-treasurer. Ms. Holman is a graduate of Scottsdale Leadership, Class XXIV, as well as a past president of the Risk Management Association.

For more information about Act One, its programming and ways to donate, go to act1az.org.