Karen Piper receives Lifetime Achievement Award by BOMA

Karen Piper was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by BOMA Greater Phoenix at its holiday and awards celebration held recently at the Arizona Biltmore.
Ms. Piper has more than 30 years of experience in property management, according to a press release.
Her career includes positions at LBA Realty as a senior property manager and Cushman & Wakefield as executive director, client solutions — facilities and property management.
“BOMA has been so good to me,” Ms. Piper said in a prepared statement. “It’s been a foundation for me for 32 years and has been a vital part of my career. I have a great appreciation for what an organization like this can be and do for those in the industry.”
While at LBA, she oversaw a Phoenix portfolio of 4.7 million square feet of industrial and Class A office space. She spent 16 years at Cushman & Wakefield, including seven years in Asia Pacific establishing the C&W Property and Facilities Management Service line in nine countries, including China, the release noted.
“Karen Piper is truly a jewel in our industry, and I am grateful for my association with her. She has been a mentor and a source of wisdom as we served together,” said Darwyn Harp, general property manager with Hines, who took the gavel as BOMA Greater Phoenix President for 2018, in a prepared statement.
“I truly appreciate her willingness to share the benefit of her experience with anyone who would seek her counsel. I am better for having the privilege of knowing her, and the honor from BOMA is certainly well deserved,” Mr. Harp said in a prepared statement.