Jones, Skelton & Hochuli welcomes Katharine Myers to the firm

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli announces that Kate Myers has joined the firm’s General Liability and Auto Defense Trial Group.

According to a press release, Ms. Myers focuses her practice in the areas of general civil litigation, insurance defense, premises liability and automobile liability defense.

Before joining the company, she worked as a law clerk for the Hon. James P. Beene, James B. Morse, Jr., Maria Elena Cruz, and Donn Kessler at the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division 1, the release noted.

She earned her law degree at ASU’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, and served as a Student Ambassador for the Law and Global Affairs Center. Ms. Myers also volunteered as a 3L Representative for the International Law Students Association.

She was a member of the Sandra Day O’Connor Inn of Court, volunteered for the Graduate and Professional Student Association Grant Review and Awards Review Committees, and was a member of the Women’s Law Student Association, the release detailed.

Ms. Myers was also a member of ASU’s Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot Court team and competed in Vienna, Austria two years consecutively.

The release added that she is conversationally fluent in Spanish.