Jones, Skelton and Hochuli adds Reshma Amin

Jones, Skelton and Hochuli has announced the addition of Reshma Amin to its transportation, auto, products and general liability trial group, expanding the firm to 89 lawyers.

Reshma Amin 

Before joining the firm, she worked at a national law firm focusing in civil litigation and personal injury work, according to a press release.

After earning her J.D., she served as a law clerk in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office and the Pima County Attorney’s Office in Tucson.

She also worked as an extern for The Honorable Eric J. Markovich in the U.S. District Court, District of Arizona.

While in law school, Ms. Amin worked as a student attorney in the Prosecution Clinic in Tucson. She earned her J.D. and B.S., magna cum laude, in Public Management and Policy, from the University of Arizona.

