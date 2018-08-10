Jones, Skelton and Hochuli add new associate, has partner elected to lead FDCC

Jones, Skelton and Hochuli, PLC has made a couple of changes recently including the election of one of its partners as president of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel as well as the addition of a new associate.

Partner Don Myles will head the FDCC as president for 2018-19. The Phoenix-based company also added associate Kimberly Page to its ranks, according to a press release.

Mr. Myles has been named to several leadership positions within the FDCC, including secretary/treasurer, vice president, chairman of the professional liability committee and chair of the extra-contractual liability committee.

In 2013, the FDCC presented him with the Joseph R. Olshan Award, which is given to a committee chair whose work has made the most outstanding contribution to the advancement of the FDCC’s goals, a release states.

Mr. Myles dedicates his practice to defending clients in cases involving catastrophic injury and wrongful death claims, bad faith and extra-contractual liability, professional liability and insurance coverage and fraud.

He is a past-president of USLAW Network and the Arizona Association of Defense Counsel (AADC).He is also a fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates since 1996 and a fellow of the American College of Coverage and Extracontractual Counsel.

Ms. Page focuses her practice on professional liability, bad faith and complex litigation.

Before joining JSH, she gained experience in insurance defense litigation for construction defect and general liability matters, as well as legal writing, depositions, mediations, trial and arbitration preparation and appeals briefing, a release states.

While in law school, she volunteered with the Hofstra Law Criminal Justice Clinic, where she represented indigent clients in the Nassau County District Court and Queens County Criminal Court, providing clients comprehensive legal representation, from initial interview to sentencing.

Ms. Page earned her law degree from the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University in New York and her bachelor’s from Butler University in Indiana.