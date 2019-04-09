JFCS receives recognition from nonprofit database

Jewish Family & Children’s Service was recognized with its first Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

As the world’s largest source of information on nonprofit organizations, GuideStar rates nonprofits on their efficiency and effectiveness for the public, according to a press release, adding that the organization has access to 1.8 million organizations, and the most complete, up-to-date source of nonprofit data available.

The world’s largest nonprofit database awarded the highest Seal of Transparency to JFCS based on the rating requiring nonprofits to share their metrics and address the progress made towards their mission. Also, the recognition helps distinguish JFCS among other nonprofits and allows the organization to increase engagement with their profile.

“JFCS is grateful to our many generous individual and corporate donors who support our ongoing programs,” says JFCS President and CEO Dr. Lorrie Henderson in a prepared statement. “The Platinum Seal of Transparency demonstrates to our many contributors that we are good stewards of our donors’ financial support.”

JFCS has supported thousands of children and adults through trauma, family violence, mental illness and substance abuse, plus behavioral, physical and social obstacles for more than 80 years in the Valley, the release detailed.

Jewish Family & Children’s Service is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization said to strengthen the community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds.