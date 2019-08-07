Janice Dinner named vice chair of JFCS board

The Board of Directors for Jewish Family & Children’s Service announced Janice Dinner will serve as vice chair.

Janice Dinner (Submitted photo)

Ms. Dinner previously served on the board, working alongside other members to carry out JFCS’s mission of strengthening the community through making quality behavioral health and social services available to people of all ages, according to a press release.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we are thrilled to welcome Janice Dinner as the vice chair,” JFCS President and CEO Dr. Lorrie Henderson said in a prepared statement.

“She has been a valuable member of our volunteer leadership team at Jewish Family & Children’s Service and we are grateful for her continued support and knowledge of the health and social services community in this new role.”

As vice chair, Ms. Dinner is responsible for performing all duties of the chair in his or her absence, as well as being a director of the executive committee.

Outside of the role with JFCS, she is the senior associate general counsel for Banner Health as well as the general counsel for Sonora Quest Laboratories, LLC and Laboratory Sciences of Arizona.

In addition to her board work, Ms. Dinner also serves on the boards for the Arizona Association of Health Lawyers, Temple Chai and the Southwest Center for HIV/AIDS.

“I am overjoyed to continue and expand my work with JFCS as the vice chair,” she said in a prepared statement. “JFCS plays a crucial role in our community, and I am eager to work with my fellow board members to further our mission.”