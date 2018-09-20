James Evans joins Jones, Skelton and Hochuli law firm

Jones, Skelton and Hochuli, PLC has announced the addition of trial attorney James Evans.

During his 36-year career, Mr. Evans has served as lead counsel in more than 100 jury trials. He is experienced in all areas of litigation, focusing primarily in the areas of wrongful death and personal injury and construction litigation, according to a press release.

He also served as a judge pro tem for more than 15 years, providing him with a unique perspective, both in front of a jury and behind the bench, and served as the Chairman of the Governor’s Task Force on Tort Reform (relating to claims against governmental entities).

Mr. Evans joins the firm as Of Counsel in our General Liability and Auto Trial Group.

He is a certified specialist in personal injury and wrongful death designated by the State Bar of Arizona. Since 1979, Mr. Evans has been a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and has been a Southwest Super Lawyer since 2010.