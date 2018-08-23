Jaburg Wilk partner Bookspan named to Phoenix Conservatory of Music board of directors

Neal Bookspan has been named to the board of directors of Phoenix Conservatory of Music.

“I love music and have my entire life,” Mr. Bookspan, a business law attorney and partner at Jaburg Wilk, said in a release.

“PCM fills a vital need in our community providing quality musical education to the great music artists of tomorrow, as well as mentoring the students in areas including leadership and similar life skills,” he said.

Phoenix Conservatory of Music has been serving the community since 1999. As state funding for school arts programs have continued to decline, it has provided a workable solution by providing music education for school-age children, according to the release.

The board meets monthly and carries out the legal and fiduciary responsibilities of the organization. Board members take an active role and serve a minimum of one, three-year term, according to pcmrocks.org/ways-to-help/serve.