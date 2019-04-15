Jaburg Wilk adds K. Michelle Ronan to Insurance Law Practice

K. Michelle Ronan joins Jaburg Wilk (Submitted photo)

The law firm of Jaburg Wilk has announced that attorney, K. Michelle Ronan recently joined the law firm’s insurance law group.



According to a press release, Ms. Ronan will be in their bad faith litigation, insurance coverage, and construction defect litigation groups.



Before joining Jaburg Wilk, she represented clients in insurance defense and bad faith litigation.

“I’m very excited that Michelle has joined the firm and our insurance law group,” said Insurance Law Practice Group Leader Nate Meyer in a prepared statement.

“Her bad faith and insurance defense litigation experience and expertise provides our insurance clients with another excellent attorney.”



Ms. Ronan received her law degree from The University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law and her undergraduate degree from Arizona State University. She is admitted in Arizona, the release added.