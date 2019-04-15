Jaburg Wilk adds K. Michelle Ronan to Insurance Law Practice

Apr 15th, 2019 · by · Comments:
K. Michelle Ronan joins Jaburg Wilk (Submitted photo)

The law firm of Jaburg Wilk has announced that attorney, K. Michelle Ronan recently joined the law firm’s insurance law group.

According to a press release, Ms. Ronan will be in their bad faith litigation, insurance coverage, and construction defect litigation groups.

Before joining Jaburg Wilk, she represented clients in insurance defense and bad faith litigation.

“I’m very excited that Michelle has joined the firm and our insurance law group,” said Insurance Law Practice Group Leader Nate Meyer in a prepared statement.

“Her bad faith and insurance defense litigation experience and expertise provides our insurance clients with another excellent attorney.”

Ms. Ronan received her law degree from The University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law and her undergraduate degree from Arizona State University. She is admitted in Arizona, the release added.

Tags · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie