Industry veteran joins new division of Velocity Retail Group

Velocity Retail Group has named Mark Villalpando as senior vice president and designated broker of the firm’s new management services division.

The division will work with new and existing clients “to maximize property value and investment returns,” according to a release.

Mr. Villalpando also will be the senior vice president of development for Accelerated Development Services, Velocity Retail’s affiliate company. This company provides a resource for Velocity’s clients to handle their build-to-suit expansions as well as construction management, the release stated.

“In order to continue to provide excellent service across each of our business platforms and serve our development partner clients, we have formed Velocity Management Services. Mark’s background, experience and industry knowledge are a perfect complement to our organization,” stated Dave Cheatham, president of Velocity Retail Group and Accelerated Development Services.

Mr. Villalpando’s career includes practicing real estate and corporate law, developing community and neighborhood retail projects throughout the West, establishing a bank and serving as chairman, and working with two national retailers as they opened more than 150 stores, according to the release.

“I have worked with the leadership group at Velocity Retail for most of my career. I have always considered them to be market leaders, and on the cutting edge of what retail clients are seeking,” Mr. Villalpando stated.

He is an Arizona native and holds a juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arizona.