‘HydroDog’ to roam Arizona streets seeking local franchisees

Big, blue dogs will be noticed on Arizona streets as HydroDog, a dog grooming salon on wheels, drives for franchise growth.

The growing franchise has announced that it wants to partner with 10 owner-operator franchisees in the region, this year, according to a press release. There is an abundance of area dog owners and Arizona is among dog friendly cities in the U.S.

Founded by Australian entrepreneur Anthony Amos, HydroDog, offers grooming services ranging from conventional to luxurious, all inside the “Big Blue Dog,” which is a described as a fully-functional, technologically-advanced dog grooming salon on wheels, the release said.

HydroDog’s Arizona expansion is led by Martin Kupper, an area developer and franchisee with an extensive background in franchise sales, commercial real estate, leadership, business development and philanthropy, detailed the release.

“Anthony and I met 10 years ago, and we strengthened our bond on the original Bathe to Save Tour when we held an event raising awareness for animal adoption benefiting the Arizona Humane Society. I saw the great opportunity HydroDog presents to the franchise industry and animal shelters across the United States,” Mr. Kupper said in a prepared statement.

“When Anthony asked me to become chief operating officer of the new franchise company and area developer for Arizona, I jumped at the offer. I look forward to growing the franchise in my home state.”

Targeted areas include Fountain Hills, Phoenix, Scottsdale among other Arizona demographics for initial market growth. The mobile franchise seeks qualified franchisees with business savvy, a love of dogs, a passion for rescue and adoption, and “an eagerness to drive the concept around town,” according to the release.

Franchisees receive a six-week training program, regional and corporate support, plus a hands-on relationship with the founder along with marketing and business development programs, noted the release.

Every franchisee will host Bathe to Save events with his or her local shelter, where they will wash rescued dogs to give them a better chance at finding their forever home, the release added.

For more information on franchise opportunities, contact Mr. Kupper at Martin@HydroDog.com or 602-524-5551.

Go to: Hydrodog.com