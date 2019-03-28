Hunter Contracting names English president of operations

Mar 28th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Hunter Contracting Co. has named Chuck English president.

Chuck English

Mr. English will oversee Hunter’s day-to-day operations focusing on planning for success, aligning Hunter’s resources with project requirements, and developing future business opportunities.

“I selected Chuck for his understanding of three things: familiarity of clients and market conditions in Phoenix and Tucson, deep understanding of contract requirements, and innate planning capabilities,” said Hunter’s CEO Max Taddei in a prepared statement.

Mr. English has overseen construction operations for Hunter in both Tucson and Gilbert offices.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Arizona State University. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America.

He is also a past president of the Arizona Transportation Builders Association in Tucson.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie