Hunter Contracting names English president of operations

Hunter Contracting Co. has named Chuck English president.

Mr. English will oversee Hunter’s day-to-day operations focusing on planning for success, aligning Hunter’s resources with project requirements, and developing future business opportunities.

“I selected Chuck for his understanding of three things: familiarity of clients and market conditions in Phoenix and Tucson, deep understanding of contract requirements, and innate planning capabilities,” said Hunter’s CEO Max Taddei in a prepared statement.

Mr. English has overseen construction operations for Hunter in both Tucson and Gilbert offices.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Arizona State University. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America.

He is also a past president of the Arizona Transportation Builders Association in Tucson.