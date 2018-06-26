Homes at The Luxe in Desert Ridge to launch first release of 30 homes

The Statesman Group announced Monday, June 25 sales will launch for the first release of 30 homes at The Luxe, a $125 million luxury condominium community in Desert Ridge, when the on-site Sales Gallery opens to the public Friday, July 6.

Already half pre-sold, The Luxe has been met with high demand since Statesman first announced the 10-acre development located on the west side of Deer Valley Road between 52nd and 56th streets, according to a press release.

Priced from $500,000, The Luxe is a collection of 223 single-story two- and three-bedroom condominiums that sit within six, four-story buildings ranging in size from 1,630-2,300 square feet. Construction begins on the first 30 homes in early 2019.

“Desert Ridge is booming right now and The Luxe is one of the only luxury condominium communities of its kind in the area. We’re already seeing so much demand already and we’re excited to continue the momentum going into the public sales launch,” Alana Mann, president and owner of The Statesman Group, said in a prepared statement.

“So far, we’re attracting a range of buyers from all over the Valley that are drawn to the location and proximity to High Street, Desert Ridge Marketplace and Mayo Clinic and our full-time staff complete with a lifestyle director, white-glove concierge service and 24/7 guard gate.”

Within the first phase, each residence will feature modern, open living spaces with great rooms; expansive kitchens with built-in ovens, drop-in stovetops and oversized islands; large walk-in closets; and two enclosed underground parking units with storage and an optional garage gate for privacy, a release states.

Homes at The Luxe will bring the outdoors in with massive cascading doors that open out to large condominium patios complete with an optional grill and unobstructed views of the J.W. Marriot Desert Ridge golf course and Pinnacle Peak mountains.

Residents will also have access to resort-style amenities designed for indoor and outdoor living including an 12,767 square-foot clubhouse with an exposition kitchen and wine room, multi-seat movie theater, game area, indoor mailroom, working lounge and conference room; and a 4,000 square-foot fitness center with Peloton Bikes, a yoga room and his and her steam rooms with showers.

The amenities continue outdoors with two heated pools, one nearly Olympic-sized length; an outdoor kitchen with barbecues; a Beer Garden-inspired space with strung bulb lighting and long communal tables, grass and picnic tables; and lush, verdant landscaping throughout the property.