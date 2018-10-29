Holly Street Studio renovates building on Phoenix College campus

Holly Street Studio has renovated and transformed a 1960’s building into a modern teaching facility on the campus of Phoenix College.

The Phoenix-based architecture firm and the Maricopa Community Colleges District plan to unveil the $12.4 million Phoenix College Physical Sciences Building, 1202 W. Thomas Road, at an open house 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.

The 59,000-square-foot project “transformed an outdated, inward-turning, classroom building – known as Building C – into a teaching facility for chemistry, physics, geology, astronomy and engineering,” according to a release.

“The renovation of Phoenix College’s Building C provided a rare opportunity to learn from and embrace mid-century architectural aspirations with present-day learning and technology needs,” stated Diane Jacobs, principal at Holly Street Studio.

“The new design restored the building’s inherent elegance, clarified its presence on the campus, while integrating the robust technical requirements of a laboratory building. All of this, while catalyzing social engagement in the study of science at the same time.”

Built in 1969, the Phoenix College Building C served students of nursing, allied health and chemistry programs for almost 40 years.

“With its soaring columns and waffle deck floors, the building is an example of the design prevalent in Phoenix during the 1960’s,” the release stated. It was designed by Phoenix architect Ralph Haver.

For more information visit hollystreetstudio.com.