Hines hires Robert Trujillo as managing director, Jim Bulsiewicz as development associate

Hines, an international real estate firm, has hired Robert Trujillo as a managing director and Jim Bulsiewicz as a development associate.

Mr. Trujillo will expand Hines’ multifamily development business in Arizona and Colorado. He brings more than 21 years of experience in real estate development in major markets on the East Coast, according to a release.

Previously, Mr. Trujillo was the vice president of development for Lennar Multifamily Communities, where he was responsible for developing five properties in Washington D.C. and Phoenix.

He has a master of architecture at the University of New Mexico and a bachelor of architecture at the University of Kentucky.

“Robert will be integral to enhancing our multifamily strategy as we proactively expand our business opportunities in this sector,” Chris Anderson, managing director and Arizona leader for Hines, said in the release. “He has deep real estate industry expertise, experience and relationships.”

Mr. Bulsiewicz will assist in evaluating new development and acquisition opportunities within the office, retail, multifamily and self-storage sectors for the Arizona and New Mexico markets, according to the release.

He recently received a master of business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. While studying for his graduate degree, he interned at WP Global Partners in Chicago.

Prior to pursuing his MBA, he spent four years in Charlotte, North Carolina, working for CBRE’s Corporate Development group where he played an integral role in 16 of the firm’s acquisitions. He has been involved with ULI, NAIOP, and Kellogg Inner City Mentoring Club.

“Jim brings passion, a drive to learn the intricacies of the commercial real estate industry, and a strong educational foundation to Hines,” Mr. Anderson said in the release. “We are thrilled he is joining our team as we strategically expand and diversify.”

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 207 cities in 24 countries. Visit hines.com for more information.