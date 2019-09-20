Hermosa Inn to host various art, dinner series

The Hermosa Inn is at 5532 N. Palo Christi Road in Paradise Valley. (File photo)

The Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley will see the return of two art series as well as the beginning of a new dinner series.

Mimosa and Monet, and Journaling: Art and Observation are the two art series returning to the inn in the coming months. The new dinner series will begin in October and will be at the inn’s Lon’s Last Drop restaurant.

Mimosa and Monet

Hermosa Inn artist-in-residence Carrie Curran will host a morning of art instruction on the inn’s patio.

Built originally by cowboy artist Lon Megargee in the 1930’s as his home and art studio, The Hermosa Inn continues its artistic legacy with a diverse calendar of art classes, according to a press release.

From beginners to professionals, Ms. Curran will teach, inspire and guide guests on an artistic journey while using acrylic on canvas to create their own artpiece.

This season’s art series focuses on the impressionist masters, which draws inspiration from Ms. Curran’s summer trip to France, where she was one of the select few artists invited to paint privately in Claude Monet’s famous gardens in Giverny.

Mimosa & Monet is a series of seven classes held monthly, from October to May, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on select Saturday mornings. Class fee is $85 per person and includes instruction, tax and gratuity, all supplies, pastries, coffee and the first mimosa.

This first event is titled Van Gogh Sunflowers and will be Oct. 12.

Journaling: Art and Observation

The Hermosa Inn announced its third year partnering with the Scottsdale Artists’ School to create Journaling: Art and Observation Series on the grounds of the hotel.

From first timers to experienced artists, local artist and illustrator Devon Meyer will aim to unlock participants’ creativity and hone their observations skills as she awakens them to the patterns and colors seen in plants, birds and flowers, a release states.

Ms. Meyer will provide personalized step-by-step instruction throughout the workshop to include sketching and drawing techniques, watercolor skills and tips on how to use the vivid light and hues of the day.

The $85 fee includes instruction, tax and gratuity, all supplies, a journal sketchbook, a mimosa and pastries for morning classes, and wine and appetizers for afternoon classes.

The first event in this series is called Nature Journaling and will run from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Participants can learn how to become a more attentive naturalist as Ms. Meyer shares techniques to help better illustrate and appreciate the local flora and fauna.

Dinner series

LON’s Last Drop, Hermosa Inn’s casual cowboy-chic bar and grill will host a dinner series featuring several Arizona originals: Fate Brewing Company, Del Bac Whiskey, AZ Distilling Co. and Azuñia Tequila..

The first dinner pairs Fate Brewing Company’s small-batch beers with LON’s Executive Chef Jeremy Pacheco’s globally-inspired Arizona cuisine on Oct. 30 and celebrates their collaboration with the introduction of LON’s Peach Wheat, produced from more than 300 pounds of locally grown peaches from Pinnacle Farms; a Citrus Session IPA and a stout barrel-aged in LON’s Last Drop’s private Del Bac whiskey barrel.

The three-course dinner with beer pairings is $79 per person (includes tax and gratuity) and begins at 6 p.m. with passed hors d’oeuvres on the patio.