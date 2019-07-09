HDE Agency reports record-breaking events attendance exceeding 140K

Landon Evans, owner of HDE Agency, gets Evolve Public Relations and Marketing to handle all public relations, social media and advertising due to reported growth. (Submitted photo)

More than 143,000 people attended HDE Agency events during its 2018-2019 event season with a roster of 12 signature functions.

The excessive growth prompted the company to hire Scottsdale-based firm Evolve Public Relations and Marketing as its agency of record, according to a press release, noting that the firm will handle all public relations, social media and advertising aspects for HDE Agency and its events.

“We are beyond excited to be an extension of the team,” said CEO and Owner of Evolve Public Relations and Marketing, Jennifer Kaplan, in a prepared statement. “Landon has taken his passion for special events and created something impactful in our community with HDE Agency.”

“This is an exciting time for us,” said owner of HDE Agency, Landon Evans, in a prepared statement.

“Our focus is to build perpetual events that resonate within their respective communities, by creating signature events for its local residents and those from outside communities who all enjoy outdoor engagements, cultural food and beverage and love live entertainment.”

While HDE Agency started in 2008, Mr. Evans has 15 years of industry expertise, the release said, noting that his accomplishments of two successful clothing lines and a marketing venture by the time he graduated college.

The professional event coordinator’s experiences led him to open HDE Agency, according to the release.

His success is attributed to “building upon a strong foundation of grassroots campaigns while focusing on supporting local business and working closely with city officials when planning his events,” according to the release.

“We build a collaborative vision for long term success,” Mr. Evans said.

“We work closely with each of the municipalities to ensure that the event we are bringing to that local district is making a huge economic impact. Businesses from the various areas that participate notice that exposure. Last year alone our 102.5 KNIX Great American BBQ & Beer Fest in Chandler reached record numbers with more than 37,000 attendees.”