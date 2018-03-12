Halvorson elected Los Abogados president

Jones, Skelton & Hochuli has announced that partner, Ashley Villaverde Halvorson has been elected to serve as the 2018 president of Los Abogados, Arizona’s Hispanic Bar Association.
Since joining the organization as a member in 2010, Ms. Villaverde has served one term as vice president, three terms as secretary, and as the chair of the gala and mentorship committees, according to a press release.
Los Abogados is an affiliate of the Hispanic National Bar Association, and a non-mandatory Partner Bar of the State Bar of Arizona. The organization promotes diversity, improves the quality and administration of legal services, while encouraging education in the Latino community, supporting Civil Rights and advocating for the Latino community, the release detailed.
“Twenty-eighteen is off to a great start thanks to the exceptional attorneys elected to the 2018 Board of Directors. We are excited about the many projects and committee work underway in support of our mission to promote diversity in the profession, education, and advocacy for our community,” said Ms. Halvorson in a prepared statement.
Her practice defends insurance company clients in bad faith litigation, provides insurance coverage advice, and handles general personal injury and wrongful death actions, the release noted.
A “passionate supporter” of diversity and Hispanic-inclusion efforts, in the firm and her community, she serves on the firm’s Diversity Committee, chairing its Diversity Legal Writing Program, an internship providing diverse law students with experience in large firms.