Graham, Jennings-Rogensack earn Valley Leadership top honors

Valley Leadership announced John Graham and Colleen Jennings-Roggensack as the organization’s Man and Woman of the Year.

The pair will be honored for their long-term contributions and commitment to our community at the Annual Man and Woman of the Year awards luncheon March 29, 2019 at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley.

Each year, a Valley man and woman are selected based on their vision, innovation, measurable impact on the lives of others and their extraordinary service to our community, according to a press release.

“Colleen has been a steadfast champion and a leading expert on the arts,” Neil Giuliano, president and CEO of Greater Phoenix Leadership and longtime friend and colleague of Ms. Jennings-Roggensack, said in a prepared statement. “Her creativity and leadership in this area have helped define the Valley arts scene.”

Mr. Graham and Ms. Jennings-Roggensack join a list of past Man and Woman of the Year award recipients. U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater was honored as the inaugural Man of the Year and, most recently, Neil Giuliano and Sharon Harper were recognized.

“A true Arizonan, John is an inspiration to many with his unending commitment to our community,” Ms. Harper, CEO and co-founder of Plaza Companies and friend of Mr. Graham said in a prepared statement.

“He has served on almost every major board of directors in the Valley and guided solutions for many of our state’s greatest challenges. He is beyond deserving of this honor.”

Continuing Valley Leadership’s ongoing Pivot Toward Impact, this year’s awards will now include the first convening of the annual Impact Symposium. The symposium will gather Arizona’s diverse leadership to identify, frame and discuss solutions for our state’s most pressing issues.

Mr. Graham and Ms. Jennings-Roggensack will help lead the discussion, a press release states.

“Valley Leadership’s vision is for a broad spectrum of Arizonans to work together to impact the issues that matter most, setting the example for leadership,” Valley Leadership President and CEO David Brown said in a prepared statement.

“And John and Colleen have been setting that example for decades. On behalf of Valley Leadership and its board of directors, we are truly honored to celebrate the impact these two leaders have had on Arizona.”

About the inductees

Ms. Jennings-Roggensack is the Executive Director of ASU Gammage. She is also ASU Vice President for Cultural Affairs with artistic, fiscal and administrative responsibility for two cultural facilities, as well as additional responsibility for Sun Devil Stadium and Wells Fargo Arena for non-athletic activities, including concerts and commencement and convocation exercises.

She served three years as president of the Association of Performing Arts Presenters and is a former board member on the Arizonans for Cultural Development, Western States Arts Federation and the Tempe Convention and Visitors Bureau (Chairman 2005-06, 2004-05, 1996-97).

She serves as a board member for The Broadway League Board of Governors, Childsplay and Creative Capital. She also serves on The Broadway League labor committee, Road Presenters/Intra-Industry committee and Road/Labor subcommittee.

She co-chaired the 2009 Spring Road Conference and the 2010 Biennial Conference. She was co-chair of the 2004 Presidential Debate at Arizona State University.

She was vice-chair for special events for the Super Bowl XXX host committee and coordinated the first-ever Super Bowl Concert Series in January 1996. She is a member of Rotary Club of Phoenix 100 (Paul Harris Fellow).

Mr. Graham has been president of Sunbelt Holdings, Inc. since 1990 and serves as its chief executive officer.

Under his direction, Sunbelt has become a dominant force in both community affairs and real estate activities. Mr. Graham is one of the most respected leaders in Arizona and in the real estate industry.

His list of charitable and civic affiliations is as long as the portfolio of projects he has managed and is equally impressive. He has served on the board of more than 25 Valley organizations.

Mr. Graham’s community affiliations include the ASU Foundation, Banner Health Foundation, Brophy College Preparatory, First Place AZ, Greater Phoenix Leadership, Office of the Governor, Paradise Valley Country Club, PGA Southwest Section, Phoenix Symphony Association, Positive Coaching Alliance, Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center and Teach For America Phoenix.