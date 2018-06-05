Grady Gammage Jr. to speak at Arizona Commercial Real Estate Women luncheon

The Government Property Lease Excise Tax, also known as the GPLET, will be the topic at the June Arizona Commercial Real Estate Women lunch with leading the discussion will be attorney Grady Gammage Jr.

AZCREW, an organization for senior-level executive women in the Valley real estate field, will host “What You Need to Know about Government Property Lease Excise Tax” Tuesday, June 19 at Phoenix Country Club, 2901 N. Seventh St. in Phoenix.

The state of Arizona established GPLET as a tool designed to initiate development by reducing a project’s operating costs by replacing the real property tax with an excise tax, according to a press release.

Under the state statute, an excise tax is established for the building type of use and is calculated on the gross square footage of the building.

Mr. Gammage is one of the founders of Gammage and Burnham. His practice has focused on the political aspects of real estate, development and public policy. As a zoning attorney, he has represented many major commercial projects.

AZCREW’s June lunch begins with networking at 11:30 a.m. and the program will start at noon. Early registration for members is $40 ($45 after June 8); non-member pre-registration is $65, $85 at the event. Lunch is included.