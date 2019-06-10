Google to host trainings in Phoenix

Google will host training sessions in Phoenix as part of its Grow with Google initiative. (Submitted photo)

Google announced it will be coming to Phoenix Wednesday, June 12 as part of the tech company’s Grow with Google initiative to help create economic opportunity in communities across the country.

Google will kickstart this work locally with a free, one-day event at the Burton Barr Central Library, 1221 N. Central Ave., to help job seekers, small business owners, students, educators and entrepreneurs improve their digital skills, according to a press release.

Arizona native Josh Auffret, Google’s head of production for the BrandUnit within the Global Business team, will participate in the event as a Google spokesperson.

Trainings for the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will run until 4:30 p.m.

Grow with Google is a new initiative to help create economic opportunities for Americans. The program draws on Google’s 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow, a release states.

Through this initiative, Google aims to help everyone across America — those who make up the workforce of today and those who will drive the workforce of tomorrow — access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers and businesses.