Gonzales, Kauffman get elected to Experience Matters Board of Directors

Yvette Gonzales (Submitted photos)

Retired insurance professionals, Yvette Gonzales and Carole Kauffman, former vice president and officer at Trellis — formerly Neighborhood Housing Services of Phoenix — were elected to three-year terms on the Experience Matters Board of Directors.

Their connections with Experience Matters prepared them for the mission of the Valley-based nonprofit that matches retired professionals with nonprofit organizations to build capacity and support meaningful social-purpose projects through services that include Encore Fellows, Service by Design, RSVP and AmeriCorps Gonzales and Kauffman, according to a press release.

“When I worked in the nonprofit sector, we hosted several Experience Matters Service by Design volunteers,” Ms. Kauffman said in a prepared statement.

“We were helped with our HR policies and were so impressed with their expertise. Now that I am retired, joining the board is one way for me to show my appreciation.”

Carole Kauffman

Ms. Kauffman, who lives in Phoenix, spent 11 years with Trellis. Previously, she was a director of Toby House Resource Development, handling an 18-unit affordable housing community in Phoenix, and also worked at American Express and Samaritan Health System, the release said.

Ms. Gonzales, who also lives in Phoenix, has more than 30 years experience in the financial services and insurance industry. She served as Copper Point Insurance chief information officer and also is a member of the UMOM New Day Centers board of directors.

“Experience Matters changes people’s lives in deeply rewarding ways, matching talent with need in ways that transform people and organizations,” said Ms. Gonzales in a prepared statement. “I am proud to serve Experience Matters and believe wholeheartedly in our mission.”

“Yvette and Carole bring tremendous experience and professional diversity to our board, skills that will pay tremendous dividends for the organization and for the nonprofits that we serve throughout the community,” said Experience Matters Executive Director Wendy Cohen in a prepared statement.

Experience Matters promotes “lasting social change through civic engagement to transform the structure and sustainability of hundreds of nonprofits” throughout Maricopa County by connecting passionate individuals with nonprofit organizations and supporting the organizations with the talent, according to the release.

Visit: experiencemattersaz.org.