GLHN Architects expands reach in Arizona

GLHN Architects and Engineers, Inc. — an employee-owned firm with more than 50 years of expertise in healthcare, higher education and municipal projects — is expanding its footprint in Arizona with the opening of a new and larger Phoenix office.

GLHN was established in 1963 and today boasts a professional staff of more than 55 in Phoenix and Tucson, according to a press release. It recently relocated to a new midtown location at 3636 N. Central Ave. Russell Combs is the Phoenix Office Lead.

Its professionals are LEED Accredited in all disciplines. Its services include architecture and electrical, mechanical and civil engineering.

GLHN is the design architect and architect/engineer of record for the parking structure at the new Park Central development on Central Avenue, a release states.

GLHN has worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs continuously since 1975 and has completed projects at more than 120 VA Medical Centers nationwide. It has also worked for nearly two dozen higher educational institutions, developing innovative campus carbon reduction programs.

“This methodology of creating and providing environments that inspire health not only optimizes the user’s experience, but also optimizes long-term satisfaction and morale and fosters a sense of pride and ownership,” Mr. Combs said in a prepared statement.

GLHN focuses on medical and laboratory facilities, utility master planning, design of central plants and underground utility distribution systems, complex multi-phased renovation projects, fleet vehicle maintenance facilities, and enhanced systems commissioning.

“The collaborative foundation of GLHN fosters creativity and innovation,” Ted Moeller, principal and director of electrical engineering, said in a prepared statement.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with clients and owners that embrace that spirit and want to work together to see what we can make happen.”