Former PV councilmember Mary Hamway to head Elder Care Concierge Program

In an effort to bolster its growing Elder Care Concierge Program, Scottsdale-based Rose Law Group has selected former Paradise Valley Councilwoman Mary Hamway to lead the program.
The Elder Care Concierge Program is one-stop shop that allows those involved to stop worrying about future care issues and turns those concerns over to a group of professionals to advise and potentially implement transitions, according to a press release.
The Elder Care Concierge will determine needs of those involved, develop a plan for proceeding, and then manage all of those needs fully.
This includes finding the most appropriate housing, level of care, finances, healthcare, moving, trusts and whatever else is necessary to transition the lifestyle of those involved. The goal is to remove as much of the worry and stress associated with aging as possible.
Ms. Hamway is paired with Catherine Bianchi, a manager educated as a doctor, to evaluate and provide the best advice possible to the clients.
Ms. Hamway, along with Ms. Bianchi, have experience in elder care decision making and evaluation.
Professionally, Ms. Hamway previously served as a computer programmer for a NASA contractor on space shuttles Columbia and Challenger. As a longtime Paradise Valley resident Ms. Hamway also served ten years on the Paradise Valley Town Council, four of which she served as Vice Mayor. She is a board member of the Arizona Theater Company.
Ms. Hamway said the new program is vital to the increasing local aging population.
“Providing elder care is not only a confusing process trying to navigate all these different options and find the best care for your loved one and often it is a difficult process when a family member has no idea where to look,” she said in a prepared statement.
“The Elder Care Concierge Program will provide just that for the client and we will also take it a step further and add an extra layer of scrutiny to protect our clients.”
The Elder Care Concierge Program, which was developed over the last several years as an affiliate of Rose Law Group, will not be tied to any elder care facilities, so that client needs are put first when deciding an appropriate care facility for the individual.
Rose Law Group will assess the care needed for elder loved ones and will help to create a care team of doctors for the client, keep medications organized and make sure the client gets medical assessments, among other services, a release states.
Founder Jordan Rose said the company is excited to expand what it deems as an “important service.”
“In life, you do what you know and there are very few of us who know anything about the choices we will need to make for either our loved ones or ourselves when the time comes for some sort of transition. As professionals, when that time comes, our clients want to know that they can, for a flat fee, hand as much or as little of the decision making and implementation process over to someone with experience in this area as possible,” she said in a prepared statement.
“Our clients just want to spend their time loving their mom, not spending hundreds of hours on the phone, or driving around trying to evaluate options while in an emotionally stressed state. We know finding the right care for an elder is a very complicated situation, and we will ease the process for our clients. No other company is offering this kind of independent concierge service, and we believe Mary Hamway has the experience and knowledge to head the program.”
As part of the practice, Rose Law Group will not be accepting referrals or bonuses for its recommendations