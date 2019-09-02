Former O’Neil Printing Building sold in downtown Phoenix

An aerial shot of the former O’Neil Printing building in Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

SVN Desert Commercial Advisors’ Justin Horwitz and Paul Borgesen III have facilitated another transaction representing Fore Properties in the acquisition of the former O’Neil Printing building in Phoenix for almost $9.33 million.

The property is at 366 N. 2nd Ave. in the heart of Downtown Phoenix’s Opportunity Zone. This property consists of approximately 2.56 acres of land with three sides of street frontage, according to a press release.

Development plans for the call for a high-end mixed-use development consisting of seven stories, 323 apartment units and ground floor retail and restaurant space in a project totaling approximately 285,000 square feet.

The community will feature a combination of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units as well as a rooftop deck with views of downtown Phoenix, a pool and fitness center.

Fore Property plans to start construction in early 2020 with a target completion of mid-2022. This transaction marks the 11th downtown Phoenix sale in 2019 by Mr. Horwitz and Mr. Borgesen.

“We are extremely excited about the plans for this site. Roosevelt Row has been capturing a lot of attention in the Downtown submarket, but this particular pocket west of Central Ave. is really starting to gain momentum,” Mr. Horwitiz said in a prepared statement.

Mr. Borgesen said he believes the development will greatly benefit the downtown area.

The property is proximate to downtown’s central business district and several large educational and research institutions, including Arizona State University’s Downtown Campus, Phoenix Biomedical Campus and the University of Arizona School of Medicine.

The project also benefits from access to retail and entertainment amenities, including Downtown’s restaurants and multiple sporting and theater venues, as well as and convenient transit accessibility with a Metro Light Rail station one block from the site.