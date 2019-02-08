Food for the Hungry names new financial officer

Food for the Hungry has hired Keith Cowan as the nonprofit’s chief financial officer.

Mr. Cowan has more than 30 years of finance experience, working with PwC, Honeywell International, AAA Arizona and most recently the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, according to a release.

“During his more than 11 years at AAA Arizona, (Mr.) Cowan was instrumental in helping the organization achieve significant long-term growth in membership, revenue and productivity,” the release stated.

“After a long search, we are thankful and excited to hire a great team member like Keith with a strong professional background and heart for serving the most vulnerable,” CEO Mike Meyers stated.

Mr. Cowan replaces Barry Gardner, who announced he would be retiring after serving the nonprofit after eight years.

“Serving at Food for the Hungry was incredibly attractive to me because I saw that this role would allow me to integrate so many aspects of my experiences, skills and passions toward supporting the mission of FH,” Mr. Cowan stated.

“Working to end poverty as part of a global Christian organization filled with capable people who love others is a real privilege and joy.”